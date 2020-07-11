Police arrest the loser who sucker-punched a 12-year-old boy street dancing

Police arrested a man who sucker-punched a 12-year-old street dancing with his teacher and another student. The boy suffered a bloody nose and a concussion.

Cedric Charles Moore, 27, turned himself in to law enforcement on Wednesday and has been charged with second-degree felony assault and first-degree felony child endangerment, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, KSDK-TV reported.

The assault was captured on Facebook Live which led to his quick arrest, CNN reported.

The boy was street dancing in downtown Cape Girardeau with his coach, Micheal Curry, and a fellow student when the incident occurred. Curry, who is a dance instructor and owner of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, told CNN that he has been taking students to street dance downtown for the last four or five years without any problems.

This is a disturbing video and Moore is seen clearly attacking the boy from behind like a coward.

Watch:

Why did he do it? Could race have something to do with it?

The local news outlet added, “Moore has previously pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and driving while under the influence. He was sentenced to probation for domestic assault in April 2019, and the mother of his child was granted an order of protection against him, also in 2019.”

The police hope this arrest gives some peace to the boy’s family.