Tucker’s Interview with Russian Minister Lavrov

Tucker interviewed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and he has released the interview.

He asked Lavrov if Russia and the US were at war.

Lavrov said:

I wouldn’t say so. And, in any case, this is not what we want. We would like to have normal relations with all our neighbors, of course, but generally with all countries on earth, especially the great countries like the United States.

President Putin repeatedly expressed his respect for the American people, for the American history, for the American achievements in the world. And we don’t see any reason why Russia and the United States cannot cooperate for the sake of the universe.

The Russian Minister explained how and why the war started. He does not feel Russia started it.

We are not talking about exterminating anybody’s population; we did not start this war. We have been for years and years and years, sending warnings that pushing NATO closer and closer to our borders is going to create a problem.

2007 Putin started to explain, you know, to the people who seem to be overtaken by the end of history and the being dominant, no challenge and so on and so forth. And of course, when the coup took place, the Americans did not hide that they were behind it.

There is a conversation between Victoria Nuland and then the American ambassador in Kyiv when they discuss personalities to be included in the new government after the coup.

The figure of 5 billion bucks spent on Ukraine after independence was mentioned as the guarantee that everything would be like the Americans wanted. So, we don’t have any intention to exterminate the Ukrainian people. They are brothers and sisters to the Russian people.

Tucker asked Minister Lavrov what they meant by saying that launching the hypersonic missile sends a message.

Lavrov said, “The message to the United States is that they will be ready to use any means for their legitimate security interests.”

He accused the US of wanting Ukraine’s resources and that Russians care about people.

They Don’t Want War With The US

He said they “hate to think about war with the United States,” which will become nuclear. Key to any deal is Ukraine must never be in NATO for Russia’s security interests.

The Russian Minister said they are not talking about eliminating anyone’s population. They’ve been saying for years that they cannot live under the NATO threat. He noted that the US didn’t hide the 2014 coup.

He sees Ukrainians as brothers and sisters to Russians. Lavrov talked of the tragedy for Palestinians and the loss of life in Russia and Ukraine.

Tucker was asked for their terms. Ten years ago, Lavrov said they only wanted a promise that Ukraine would not join NATO. Then Crimea was lost, and no one asked for it back during Minsk 2.

Next, they wanted a portion of Donbas to have the right to their Russian heritage. The Minsk agreements fell apart. Victoria Nuland’s name came up several times.

He said if they implemented Minsk, Ukraine would be whole except for Crimea.

Lavrov in April 2022, Ukraine and Russia agreed to the Istanbul Principles, which meant no NATO but security guarantees with the participation of Russia. Then Boris Johnson went to Ukraine and killed the deal.

Lavrov said it’s obvious Biden wants to leave a legacy as bad as he can for Trump as Obama did.

The sanctions helped them to realize they need to rely on themselves and deal with nations that are friendly.

Tucker asked what Russia believes is happening in Syria and if Assad’s government is in danger of falling. He said Americans are grooming Kurdish separatists, and Russia wants to unite the groups. Keep in mind this is Russia’s viewpoint, or at least it’s their public stance. He said Americans, Brits, and some say Israel is aggravating the situation, and there are many actors. He wants the country stabilized.

What Does He Think About Donald Trump

As for Trump, Lavrov said he is very strong and wants results. He doesn’t like any procrastination. Lavrov said he’s “very friendly in discussions,” but that doesn’t mean he’s pro-Russian. The amount of sanctions they received under Trump was “very, very big.” He respects the decisions of the American people. Lavrov said the ball is in America’s court.

Tucker asked how worried they were about a more serious confrontation between Russia and the US. Russia doesn’t want it to be two countries deciding for everyone. They see the US as wanting world domination.

They do not want nuclear war and hope that is the goal of the United States. Some time ago, Mr. Kirby said they don’t want escalation to nuclear war. He was concerned that Europe would suffer, but he seemed to think the US could suffer. He said the US thinks they can have a limited nuclear war, which is “a very dangerous game and an invitation to disaster.”

Lavrov’s smooth, and great at diplomacy, but it sounds like we could and should have peace with Trump in office.

Russia’s longtime foreign minister describes the war with the United States and how to end it. (0:00) Is the US at War With Russia?

(12:56) Russia’s Message to the West Through Hypersonic Weapons

(17:47) Is There Conversation Happening Between Russia and the US?

(23:18) How Many… pic.twitter.com/0UkkNjAkhw — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 5, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email