Warren Calls for Packing the Court to Save Democracy

Elizabeth Warren condemned the Supreme Court following a week of rulings handed down by the justices. The Massachusetts senator claimed the highest court in the land was a threat to democracy. To save democracy, she called on Congress to add more seats. That would be the real threat to democracy. Warren is not a fan of our Constitution.

The fake Native American wants the Court to become a political arm of the Democrat Party.

Warren took particular aim at Monday’s immunity ruling. That decision found that presidents have immunity for “official acts,” which aligns exactly with the Constitution.

The socialist senator said the move was made by the court’s “extremist majority.”

Balance would be all decisions going her way.

This Supreme Court is undermining the foundations of our democracy. Congress must restore balance by adding more justices to the Court. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 2, 2024