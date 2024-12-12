Warren on CEO’s Murder: You Can Only Push People So Far

Joy Reid sat down with anti-Capitalist Elizabeth Warren and said, “We’ve been talking a lot about this Luigi Mangione, the kid [He’s a 26-year-old man], you know, the case about the United Healthcare team. People are very angry at United Healthcare, I think, for good reason: denying care and the whole system.

Reid: “…You know, killing a CEO is not the way you change,” said Reid. You can regulate them. And so we’ve got attempts to try to rein in some of these big businesses, the Consumer Financial Protection* here, which was your creation. The Trump administration wants to get rid of it. That is like protecting people from like credit card fraud. What happens if that goes away?”

Warren: “So look, terrible for individuals. But stop and think overall about the social contract, you know, part of the deal, and how we’ve kept this, this democracy economy, this country, on a fairly steady path for more than 200 years has been that those at the top pay a little more in taxes,… and everybody else at least gets a chance.

She continued. “And what happens when you turn this into the billionaires run it all is they get the opportunity to squeeze every last penny. And look, we’ll say it over and over: violence is never the answer. This guy gets a trial who’s allegedly killed the CEO of United Health. But you can only push people so far, and then they start to take matters into their own hands.“

Reid: Yeah.

The CEO, Brian Thompson, was shot in the back and killed at age 50 by a cold-blooded killer. What is wrong with these people, other than they’re violent?

“Violence is never the answer… but you can only push people so far.” Elizabeth Warren on the assassination of the UnitedHealthcare CEO.pic.twitter.com/CeIAjHxlOB — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 11, 2024

*Consumer Financial Protection is a rogue agency, answerable to no one, with unlimited funds, and it runs an extortion racket against Capitalists.

