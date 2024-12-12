Biden’s “Charade” Shuts Off Lease Sales in ANWR

The US President, whoever that is, is conducting a drilling lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). It’s the bare minimum sale the law requires. It closes off 3/4 of ANWR.

They are holding the sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s 1002 Area. It is an area set aside in law for oil and gas.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act requires the sale.

The Interior Department canceled all lawfully allowed leases and shut down all but one-quarter of the 1002 area.

They will currently auction a mere 400,000 acres. It’s the minimum required by law.

Trump offered nine leases while in office, and the Bidenistas canceled every one.

Since Biden’s first day in office, he has declared war on American energy production. 1. Biden killed the Keystone Pipeline.

2. Biden halted new leasing on federal lands.

3. Biden stopped development in ANWR. pic.twitter.com/Jx4rzekoql — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 9, 2022

It’s a Charade

The media is selling this as a good thing. It’s a charade. The amount of land for sale is too small for oil exploration.

On Monday, Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said on social media that the lease sale would close 75% of the coastal area. He called it a “charade” designed to subvert congressional intention in allowing lease sales.

”The Biden-Harris administration has never given any weight to the voices of the Alaska Native people in the region who strongly support responsible resource development in ANWR for the benefit of their communities,” said Sullivan (GOP).

”The good news is we will soon be working with the Trump administration, which, unlike Biden-Harris, has a proven track record of responsible oil and gas production and Alaska resource development and respects the voices of the Iñupiat people of the North Slope,” Sullivan said.

U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) slammed the Department of the Interior (DOI) after it released an unlawful Record of Decision (ROD) for the federally-mandated oil and gas program on the Coastal Plain of the non-wilderness Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in northeast Alaska.

The Fitting Finale for the Fraudulent Administration

Interior’s ROD dramatically restricts leasing and future development on the 1.57-million-acre Coastal Plain by deliberately departing from the clear and unambiguous language that Murkowski and Sullivan enacted within the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Interior also announced a lease sale for January 9, 2025, while transparently attempting to ensure it fails to attract bidders and raises revenue for the federal government.

“For the past four years, Interior has done everything it can think of to undermine responsible development on the Coastal Plain, ignoring federal law and those who actually live on the North Slope to upend the reasonable program the Trump administration put in place in 2020,” Murkowski said. “The ROD does not reflect statutory requirements, the preferences of most local residents, or the needs of our nation, but it’s a fitting finale for an administration that has routinely allowed Iran, Venezuela, and other adversaries to produce their resources, regardless of the consequences, while attempting to shut everything down in Alaska.”

So goes the transition that lame duck Biden wanted to make easy for Donald Trump.

