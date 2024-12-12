Ukraine Strikes Russia Again with ATACMS Missiles

On Wednesday, Ukraine again struck targets in Russia with U.S. long-range ATACMS missiles. Ukraine began deploying the weapons on November 19 against Russian targets after so-called president Joe Biden gave his approval.

The missiles are capable of carrying a nuclear payload, although they have only carried conventional warheads so far.

Russia said it has the right to retaliate against these attacks with nuclear strikes on the U.S. and NATO countries.

According to RT, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the missiles hit a military airfield near Taganrog, Russia.

“Two of the missiles were shot down, while the other four were affected by electronic warfare measures and veered off course, the ministry said in a statement. The attack inflicted minor damage on the airfield, with two administrative buildings and a number of cars hit with shrapnel. An unspecified number of Russian servicemen were injured in the attack,” RT said Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry vowed retaliation for the attack.

“This attack by Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered, and appropriate measures will be taken,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to RT.

Earlier that day, acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said an unspecified ‘industrial site’ was hit by the missiles. About 15 cars in the parking lot were burned, RT reported.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email