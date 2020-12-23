Warren Wilhelm to send deputies to visitors hotels to make sure they quarantine

Welcome to New York City! Merry Christmas from our communist mayor.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhlem, sounds like Hermann Goring in the clip below. He wants everyone to know that he has decided that anyone who travels to or from New York had better quarantine or he will find you and punish you.

Wilhelm says if you come in from the UK, you will be closely monitored. A sheriff’s deputy will go to your hotel or the place you are staying to check up on you. If you violate quarantine, you will be fined $1,000 for every day.

This benevolent despot won’t put you in jail.

Watch:

deBlasio is a communist. https://t.co/lmABdXGacd — Spookd Blog (@SpookdBlog) December 23, 2020