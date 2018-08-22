Warren’s Sad for Mollie Tibbetts But Border Babies Are the Real Problem

CNN’s John Berman asked Socialist babe Elizabeth Warren about the ‘undocumented immigrant’ who murdered Mollie Tibbetts and what that says about strengthening border laws.

Warren launched into her sad, political hack voice, offering sympathy to the family. Without answering the question, she quickly turned it into the false story of “mommas and babies” separated at the border.

“Last month, I went down to the border, and I saw where children had been taken away from their mothers. I met with their mothers who had been lied to, who didn’t know where their children were, and there was no plan for how they would be reunified with their children,” Warren said.

Do we even believe her?

“I think we need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat, and I don’t think mamas and babies are the place we should be spending our resources. Separating a mama from a baby does not make this country safer,” Warren concluded.

THE KILLER PASSED E-VERIFY

The killer passed the background check system known as e-verify. That strengthens the argument for stronger laws. The foreigners here illegally are gaming the system.

ABC News is reporting that killer Cristhian Bahena Rivera has passed e-verify and was working at a farm for the past four years.

Yarrabee Farms, the Iowa farm that employed the suspect who allegedly killed Mollie Tibbetts, said he was fully screened and passed e-verify. They had no idea he was here illegally.

“This individual has worked at our farms for four years, was vetted through the government’s E-Verify system, and was an employee in good standing,” Yarrabee Farms said in the statement. “On Monday, the authorities visited our farm and talked to our employees. We have cooperated fully with their investigation.”

E-VERIFY CAN BE FOOLED ALMOST HALF THE TIME

Rivera worked at the farm for four years and was possibly in the country for at least seven years. The alleged killer entered the country somewhere between 2011 and 2014 when he was 17 to 20 years of age. When the youth come in unaccompanied or even with someone, the screening is very poor.

Also e-verify has lots of problems.

With E-verify, if the person has been deemed legal and entered into the system that way, there is nothing to change that, even if it was in error. That happened in the case of DRREAMers reportedly.

Also, because of all the ID fraud illegals commit, they can pass the check. Almost half pass with false or stolen identification of some kind.