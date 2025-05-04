Was the Shiloh Hendrix Playground Slur a Hoax

Shiloh Hendrix was in a park when she called a five-year-old autistic child the “n” word. She’d have to be seriously deranged to keep repeating it on video, and she did.

The man who filmed it was facing very serious charges. The charges against him were dropped after this video, “in the interest of justice.”

Shiloh didn’t even care what repercussions she might face. She was doxxed and threatened. Shiloh started a GiveSendGo and has raised half a million dollars so far.

Viva Frei wonders if it was a psy op, a staged, pre-planned event. I’ve heard crazier ideas

Watch:

