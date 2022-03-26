Washington Maternity Center Staff Oppose the Word ‘Maternity’

The Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington may change the name of its Family Maternity Center. Some staff claim “maternity” is not gender-inclusive enough for “birthing people” who do not identify as women.

They claim is the name “does not emanate inclusivity.”

They argue that “all types of people give birth.”

No, people, only women give birth.

Four Evergreen Health leaders want a name change, Jason Rantz writes at My Northwest. The statement:

“It has come to Leadership’s attention from both staff and patients that our name, Family Maternity Center, does not emanate inclusivity. All types of people give birth,” the memo claims. “People who identify as women give birth. People who identify outside the gender binary give birth. People with non-traditional family structures give birth. Not all our birthing patients identify as moms or with maternity care. The healthcare system in general and reproductive health, in particular, have a long way to go to become truly inclusive of all this variety. How exciting that Evergreen’s core vision is to create an inclusive community health system!”

No matter how you look at it, it’s still ‘maternity’.

How does Jason Rantz keep his sanity in that state?

When Judge Ketanje Brown Jackson refused to answer the question, ‘What is a woman,’ during her recent nomination hearing for the Supreme Court of the United States, she was catering to the extreme far left. They think anyone can be a woman.

If Democrats keep it up, and if Republicans are smart enough to focus on Democrat insanity, they’ll win in November, cheating or no cheating.

