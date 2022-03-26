German Minister: Eating Less Meat’s a “Contribution Against Putin”

Germany’s Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir, a member of the Green Party, sat down for an interview with Der Spiegel. He told the outlet that “Eating less meat would be a contribution against Putin.” This isn’t just anyone. He’s the nation’s agriculture minister.

Uh, okay.

The clown show isn’t limited to Biden’s USA.

The Association of the Meat Industry protested Özdemir’s statement:

“A system in which almost 60% of grain is used as animal feed is unsustainable at the time of the Ukraine war. This was made clear by Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir in an interview with Der Spiegel on Friday. His statement that ‘eating less meat would be a contribution against Putin’ is causing criticism from the German Meat Industry Association (VDF). “A further reduction in animal populations in Germany is counterproductive,” the Association of the Meat Industry responded to Özdemir.

They’re actually discussing this.

The association stated: How can you explain to people that you could do something about the war in Ukraine with personal meat renunciation,” according to Topagrar magazine, an agriculture magazine.

Whores like Cem will say and do anything to promote the cause.

I think I’ll cook up a burger.

