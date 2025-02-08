Washington Post: Elon & Team Gained Access to FEMA

The Washington Post reported that Elon Musk and his DOGE team have gained access to FEMA’s grant programs. Employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency told WaPo they are fearful. They don’t want to end up like USAID.

Many employees are undoubtedly sincere and hard-working, but some probably are not. Whether there is more corruption than Republican hurricane victims being ignored, we cannot say.

One of Musk’s team is only 19 years old. An unnamed employee said he has a FEMA badge but no security clearance. Employees don’t think he should see their personal data. There really isn’t another way to review the agency’s effectiveness.

“The agency spends the majority of its budget on grant programs, which are the main vehicles for helping people recover from disasters and rebuild their communities. Along with the agency’s best-known efforts to help people find temporary housing after disasters. FEMA set aside more than $3 billion for grants to state, local, and tribal governments for a range of security- and disaster-related activities in the current fiscal year, according to the agency’s budget. The grants are meant to help those governments repair facilities damaged by disasters, protect against terrorism, and assist with firefighter staffing and disaster preparation and mitigation,” WaPo reports.

Are they more afraid we’ll find out they have a two-party system? Just asking.

They say they are concerned about confidentiality.

“These are public servants, and many could have gone to work in the private sector, but because they want to serve, they took these harder, lower-paying jobs to do work they could be proud of,” a former senior official said. “There is a great misunderstanding of the work they do and the role that they play.”

No one believes that. Federal workers are routinely paid a third more than their private sector equivalents.

I hope FEMA doesn’t disappoint us. USAID is held in the least regard of all the agencies, but their failures were still a shock.

All this team wants to do is find the waster and potential fraud.

