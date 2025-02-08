Fired FEC Chair Stunned She Can’t Get Into Work Emails, Computer’s Gone

Ex-Federal Election Commission (FEC) chair Ellen Weintraub was fired last week but went to work anyway. She went on Rachel Maddow’s show to complain that she can’t get her work emails and they took her work computer. Weintraub also thinks her pass was deactivated.

Hmmm. Maybe she wants to work for nothing?

“Well, I’m still considering all of my options at the moment, but I will tell you that my email has been turned off. My computers have been taken. My pass, I believe, no longer gets me into the building,” Weintraub lamented during her Friday night appearance on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show.”

Weintraub, a Democrat, received a brief letter from the president on Thursday notifying her that she was fired.

She shared a copy of the letter on the social platform X, writing that “there’s a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn’t it. I’ve been lucky to serve the American people & stir up some good trouble along the way. That’s not changing anytime soon.”

“If you look at the Federal Election Campaign Act, there is nothing in there about removing FEC commissioners other than in the normal course, which is you can replace them when their terms have expired by appointing a new commissioner who gets confirmed by the Senate,” Weintraub said on Friday. “That’s the way you replace FEC commissioners.”

However, there is nothing that says they can’t fire an employee.

Weintraub, a Far-Left Partisan

Far-left Trump-hating FEC commissioner Weintraub opposes the Electoral College, a key element of our Constitution. She once wanted to start a probe into the National Rifle Association and Russia based on allegations pushed by the very shady Fusion GPS. Fusion is the firm that helped create the fake dossier.

There was no basis for the accusation. Fusion made it up.

Weintraub’s partisan history is long.

