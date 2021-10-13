Psaki admits: Biden ‘wants to make fundamental change in our economy’

















Joe Biden, a puppet for the Build Back Better agenda, wants to fundamentally change the economy and is seizing on the pandemic ‘crisis’ to do it. That’s coming from Jen Psaki.

“The president wants to make fundamental change in our economy, and he feels coming out of the pandemic is exactly the time to do that,” Psaki said.

It’s been clear for some time that is what he and his comrades are planning. If you will remember, Joe Biden signed up for the Bernie Sanders manifesto. He has also made it clear he is on board with The Great Reset.

Psaki actually tells the truth here and there.

Watch:

PSAKI: “The President wants to make fundamental change in our economy and he feels coming out of the Pandemic is exactly the time to do that.” THEY JUST SAID THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD. pic.twitter.com/321PpAPIp0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2021

Biden is doing a great job of changing the economy. Rising food and gas prices, people are leaving the work force, stagflation, tax and spend extremism. He’s getting people fired all over the country and millions have completely left the workforce’s waiting for their next bailout. Just great.

PSAKI JUST GOT SAVAGED BY THE CORPORATE PRESS: REPORTER: Skyrocketing gas prices, a bad jobs report last week— and the Biden’s poll numbers show that— how is Biden viewing all these crises? PSAKI: You forgot COVID! pic.twitter.com/A5ppoAraBi — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) October 12, 2021

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

Interesting…I remember when @HillaryClinton said this, while addressing universal healthcare and abortion in light of the outbreak—early 2020. pic.twitter.com/02HR6eF4k4 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 12, 2021

