Watch Biden lie about Afghanistan, live – it’s the fault of Bush, Obama, Trump, Afghan government-president-army

Joe Biden, puppet President, is reading lies from the teleprompter and re-writing history. Biden wants everyone to believe he had to follow through on Donald Trump’s peace agreement or go to war.
How does that excuse his terrible exit from Afghanistan?
As Americans are stranded and people are dying at the Karzai airport, and the Taliban are killing enemies and raping girls, he claimed he prepared for every contingency.
Biden didn’t provide air support but he claims he gave them everything they need.
He blames Bush, Obama, Trump, the former government of Afghanistan, the former President, Ashraf Ghani, and the Afghan army. The only person not responsible is him.
Biden plans to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan NOW IN THE HANDS OF THE TALIBAN!
He claimed “the buck stops with me’ after he blamed everyone else for his mess! But don’t worry, the mission in Afghanistan “was a success.”
Biden pretended it was about leaving Afghanistan when it was about his withdrawal. Then he refused to take questions.
Reactions so far:
Biden abandoned Trump’s peace plan & exit strategy & haphazardly created his own. Biden is FULLY responsible for this absolute wreck. ~ Andy Biggs
Biden immediately blaming Trump. ~ Jack Posobiec
Biden is now blaming Trump for the pullout. He took full credit for the pullout in July. ~ Ian Miles Cheong
Incredible. Blaming Trump. Blaming the Afghan people. Disgraceful. ~ Justin Hart
The only “solution” to Afghanistan we’ve heard from the White House so far is “BLAME TRUMP!” They won’t admit their failures, they won’t present a plan – they’re content with watching the world BURN then blaming Trump for their inaction. YOU CAN’T BLAME TRUMP FOREVER! ~ Ronny Jackson
Biden is blaming Afghan Army Biden is blaming Trump Biden is blaming Afghan leaders Biden is not blaming himself and his team how wrong they were. ~ Farid
President Biden blaming the Afghan people for the collapse. Valid point but that lack of will was encouraged by the perception of his weakness. The Afghanis didn’t trust him. ~ Bill O’Reilly
President Biden says he will “speak out” against the abuse of women in Afghanistan. The Taliban yawn. ~ Bill O’Reilly
These are the talking points, followed by the speech.
Here are the WH Afghanistan talking points Pelosi’s office just sent around. They are not good:
WATCH THE TELEPROMPTER SPEECH
In case the clip above doesn’t work:
The MSM enemedia now reporting in a tone critical of working class Uncle Joe from Scranton?
He’s Definitely the Liar in Chief. The 15,000 he spoke of being “retrograded” were not in combat areas. They mostly spent their time on base. The Afghani army was not being paid. The Afghani army were not receiving air support. The Afghan Air Force were not getting maintenance on the aircraft. The Afghan infantry were not being trained in applicable fighting techniques. Most of their forces were basically left to fend for themselves.
According to FlightRadar all planes are still grounded. There are no flights, and haven’t been since yesterday.
Would he have not transferred it to the next President if it weren’t for TRUMP. They did not kill Osama In Afghanistan. He was killed in Pakistan. By the way, WHO wrote this speech. Did he Really bring up Vietnam.
It was reported he would take questions ONLY from approved reporters. He takes NO questions. That is SURELY going to inflame the press. That is as big a mistake as the debacle over the past few days.
CNN is not giving him a pass. Biden’s words ring hollow. Fareed Zakaria is trying to give “some” credit to Biden, but he could have did better. (Couldn’t Biden have insisted that the Afghans prepare for this. Instead, Biden says, Oh Well.) Kaitlan Collins is giving the most mild criticisms. Oh My God, she just said Biden is returning to Camp David. Jake compared it to 9-11 with the man falling from the plane. Axelrod says he Should have taken responsibility. (Just because Trump got the ball rolling doesn’t mean Biden couldn’t have delayed it and “fixed” whatever problems he believes there were.) Bash, if it was in the planning all this time, why wasn’t it executed properly. Jake: Biden keeps trying to change the subject, by sending in additional 6000 troops. Sounds like Sen. Warner may be investigating this. Chalin says he was seen as Totally in Command, but criticizes him on planning. Jake: This is a foreign policy disaster and will have to answer questions. That’s all I can stomach of CNN.
Excellent updated tag line. Let’s see if State will answer any questions.
A Vietnam situation where a neighboring country that can’t be invaded supplies material/safe haven support?
I wonder if China, Russia, Iran, helped out with anything?
The HR, faculty lounge legends in their own mind just can’t understand why anyone would resist their magnificence and the pretty rainbow flag.
Switched to Pentagon briefing. Something is fishy here. There hasn’t been any flights anywhere in Afghanistan since early yesterday.
Yeah, let’s bring in thousands of Afghans without fully checking them out. This is how the Boston Bomber ended up here while the FBI ignored Intelligence on them.
Still in the process of Bringing IN forces. Fire this general also. That didn’t go over well, when Kirby disputing this was basically a disaster. What a BS artist. The “contingency” plans look to be the most minimum as could be.
A tearful Afghan woman is questioning Kirby about Ghani. Kirby says we all understand. Maybe they should have prepared better. Big Friggin Deal, they’ve all spent time in Afghanistan.
Eric Prince said they gave Biden everything to accomplish this mission and evidently Biden put it in File 13.
Hunter’s Father threw Obama under the bus in the first couple minutes of his “address”. First the intel agencies and now his former boss. If Barack and the spies want to punch back this could get very ugly for Joey.
Who still has access to Hunter’s tapes?