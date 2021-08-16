Biden said they were “prepared for every contingency”

















During his approximately 15- to a 16-minute press conference today, Biden said his administration was “prepared for every contingency” in Afghanistan. So, why are U.S. troops pushing Afghans out of the Hamid Karzai airport while Taliban are shooting at them if they try to get in or out? Where is the preparation? Was that the plan? He said on July 8th, the ultimate worst-case scenario was “highly unlikely.”

Watch:

JUST IN – Taliban shooting at people trying to enter or leave #Kabul airport. Not clear from the video.pic.twitter.com/9FXlnLEl2c — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 16, 2021

Where was the preparation of this:

What happens when they come for us?

NOW – Thousands of people trying to flee the Taliban arrive outside #Kabul airport. Gunshots can be heard.pic.twitter.com/Gt4vVZBIkz — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 16, 2021

Different perspective, same incident. Afghan civilians cling to a USAF C-17A at #Kabul airport trying to leave the country.pic.twitter.com/3CaeECCMvx — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 16, 2021

Biden literally blamed everyone for Afghanistan except himself, or at least that’s what he read off the teleprompter. He blamed Bush, Obama, Trump, the Afghan army, the Afghan people, the Afghan President and I probably left someone off.

Biden Demands Whoever The President Is Take Full Responsibility For This Mess https://t.co/nVcF3fmoXX — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 16, 2021

