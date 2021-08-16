Biden said they were “prepared for every contingency”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

During his approximately 15- to a 16-minute press conference today, Biden said his administration was “prepared for every contingency” in Afghanistan. So, why are U.S. troops pushing Afghans out of the Hamid Karzai airport while Taliban are shooting at them if they try to get in or out? Where is the preparation? Was that the plan? He said on July 8th, the ultimate worst-case scenario was “highly unlikely.”

Watch:

Where was the preparation of this:

What happens when they come for us?

Biden literally blamed everyone for Afghanistan except himself, or at least that’s what he read off the teleprompter. He blamed Bush, Obama, Trump, the Afghan army, the Afghan people, the Afghan President and I probably left someone off.


