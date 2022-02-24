Watch Biden Speak, Reading from a Teleprompter, Answering Stupidly

“This is who we are,” Biden said, slurring his words. He wants us to suffer under sanctions that won’t work. He sounds like a drunk between slurring words and putting inflections in the wrong place as he reads his practiced speech from a teleprompter. His words and his answers in the Q&A were typically shallow talking points.

Democrats always wanted us to hate Russia and now they might have the war they wanted.

He blathered meaninglessly about human dignity and autocracy while he leaves our borders open and levels autocratic mandates.

How will he make sure it doesn’t spiral into a worse conflict? He’ll add troops who won’t fight Russia fortunately and he’ll refuse to speak with Putin.

Biden is putting sanctions on our banks so we can all suffer as sanctions fail to work.

He had no answers and he won’t because he’s a brain-damaged fool. And off he goes with lots of reporters screaming out questions.

