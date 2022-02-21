Watch Canadian Police Drag a Protester

By
M Dowling
-
3

First, the Canadian police dragged a protester on the ground, and then, while he was on the ground, an officer kneed him a few times as he tried to get up. The other police watched as the kneeing took place.

The on-air reporters acted as if it was nothing more than an ordinary arrest.

All this for a peaceful protest of blue collar workers.


