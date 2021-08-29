Watch ‘Doolally’ Biden during ceremony for service members killed in Kabul

















Biden made a weird gesture of throwing back his head and closing his eyes as our murdered service members were carried past in coffins, draped in the American flag during the ceremony to honor them. Biden checked the time as one coffin was carried past him.

I’m sorry. Are we inconveniencing you? pic.twitter.com/LcNAcF9gLE — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) August 29, 2021

Doolally Joe

Joe Biden has shown himself to have little or no empathy, and he appears unable to formulate thoughts and sentences. Surely, Democrats have noticed.

A report in The Sunday Times last week pointed out that a British government minister said President Biden “looked gaga” while speaking to the press, with a government aide describing the American as “doolally” and the newspaper noting that “Such thoughts are normally never whispered in Whitehall, let alone briefed.”

The definition of ‘Doolally’ is temporarily deranged or feeble-minded. Only in Biden’s case, it’s not temporary.

The Times stated that Mr. Johnson finds Mr. Biden ‘lightweight and inward-looking.

There are reports that Boris Johnson is “furious” and “let down” with Biden’s actions in Afghanistan. Other reports say he’s not. If he’s not, he should be and so should everyone else who has witnessed the destruction he has caused.

Johnson, other world leaders, and Americans should be furious. Last week, the Daily Mail reported that Great Britain had to deploy 300 special forces troops and other personnel to Afghanistan in order to rescue 6,000 British nationals and Afghan allies that were left in harm’s way after Biden’s disastrous decision.

Biden didn’t speak with Johnson for a day-and-a-half as he withdrew disastrously and the most transparent US administration ever didn’t and wouldn’t consult with allies about Afghanistan.

Of course, he is doolally, but the media and the globalists are running to his defense. He’s blowing up the world and no one will stop him.

REPORTER: “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline what will you do?” BIDEN: *smirks* *White House cuts audio feed* pic.twitter.com/k0SGWhpXm6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2021

Disaster

ABC’s Jon Karl on the Biden administration claiming success for Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal: “They have been describing something that isn’t reality…what a disaster” pic.twitter.com/TB5OpCpmiG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2021

Joe Biden is to blame for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Don’t take it from us, take it from Obama-Biden administration officials. pic.twitter.com/MJirAO2ErY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2021

These wonderful young people paid the price Biden should have paid.

Heroes. Returning home to America today. pic.twitter.com/NL5HhPpHjx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 29, 2021

