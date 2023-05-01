Watch Leaked Footage of Tucker Call Claiming He Bashed Fox

The leaked video of Tucker on a conference call is meant to hurt Tucker. It was thrown around the Internet by Media Matters and legacy media. In the phone call, Tucker talks about the infrastructure of Fox Nation with a Fox employee. He explains that the site sux, and no one can find it. His team and others are working like dogs to provide content, but they don’t fix the site – whoever they are.

The media claims Tucker’s bashing Fox News. See what you think and let us know, but he seems only to want to improve the quality of Fox Nation or find another way to get his content seen.

He’s right about no one going to Fox Nation. I looked up the numbers, and they are not good. This site does better, and my numbers are way down since I left Facebook. All we have here is a website.

The Context

The phone call appears to have been about an interview with controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

“I don’t want to be a slave to Fox Nation, which I don’t think that people watch anyway,” Carlson said on the call, which was on speaker phone. “We’re gonna — because, you know, I’m like a representative of the American media now, speaking to an exile in Romania and welcoming him back into the brotherhood of journalists.”

Tucker discussed what they’d wear. How you dress does affect the impression you’re trying to make. He talked about wanting to put it on YouTube.

“But nobody’s gonna watch it on Fox Nation. Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks. So I’d really like to just put the — dump the whole thing on YouTube,” Carlson said. “But anyway, that’s just my view. I’m just frustrated with — it’s hard to use that site. I don’t know why they’re not fixing it. It’s driving me insane. And they’re like making like Lifetime movies, but they don’t work on the infrastructure of the site. Like what? It’s crazy. And it drives me crazy cause it’s like we’re doing all this extra work and no one can find it.”

“It’s unbelievable, actually. I don’t know who runs that site,” Carlson said, exasperated.

Is this all they Have?

Tucker leak is supposed to make him look bad but it’s the opposite: “I don’t want to be a slave to Fox Nation, which I don’t think that people watch anyway… Nobody is going to watch it on Fox Nation, nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks.”pic.twitter.com/qn2Mr0Wovw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2023

