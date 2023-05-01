FDA: Adverse Reactions in 54% of Pregnant Women from Pfizer Vax – Some Died

The FDA reports that 54% of Pregnant Women Suffered Adverse Reactions to Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine, Some with Alarming Severity. The FDA knew in 2021. Weren’t people it was safe for pregnant women? Weren’t pregnant women forced to vaccinate to keep their jobs? Hold these people accountable!

An FDA report published last week under court order found that 54% of expectant mothers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine experienced adverse reactions, some of which were severe and included fetal death and tachycardia.

The “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” report is based on Pfizer data from 2021 and given to the FDA in 2021.

Of the women who experienced adverse reactions to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, approximately 21% suffered from spontaneous abortions. Additionally, 6 of the 248 women who reported adverse reactions had premature deliveries or experienced newborn deaths.

In the report, mRNA-tainted breastmilk also harmed nursing babies. According to the report’s data, 19% (41 out of 215) of babies who were exposed to Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine through their mothers’ breast milk experienced adverse events. Some of the 48 reported adverse events include vomiting, insomnia, lethargy, pain, and rashes.

They admitted babies got the vaccine in utero.

54% Compared to 99%?

Do you believe a 54% adverse event rate in expecting mothers — including a 21% spontaneous abortion rate — shows a safe and effective vaccine?

What about breastmilk? Safe for babies.

COVID had a 99% survival rate. Hold these liars accountable.

