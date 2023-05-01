New Photos of Francisco Oropesa, Mass Killer of 5 Innocent People

New photos were posted of illegal alien Francisco Oropesa, deported or ordered deported four times. He murdered five innocent people in Cleveland, Texas. One of his victims was an eight-year-old child. All the victims were young.

The little murdered boy is seen in one photo with his mother Sonia who just had a baby.

My condolences to the San Jacinto community and the victim’s families affected by this unnecessary tragedy. In total, five souls were lost that horrific night by the hands of Francisco Oropesa, a previously deported Mexican National, that remains on the run. The deceased were… pic.twitter.com/J487HM0wg0 — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) May 1, 2023

Oropesa didn’t like it when his neighbor asked him to stop shooting off a rifle while he was trying to get his one-month-old baby to sleep. Oropesa said he’d do whatever he wanted on his own property. Within a short time, he went up to his neighbor’s home to shoot the people in the home. He murdered five of the ten people there. Two of the murdered young women saved three children by lying on top of them.

An $80,000 reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Kari Lake said he was deported five times, but it appears it was actually four – three times by ICE and once by Border Patrol.

Oropesa had guns illegally. Gun laws don’t work for criminals.

There have been two potential sightings of Oropesa.

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm. Going forward, the subject’s last name will be spelled “Oropesa” to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas won’t comment on his status.

You know why the Biden Administration “can’t comment” on whether Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of killing 5 people in Texas, is an illegal alien or not. Admitting he’s an illegal would be an admission that this crime was completely preventable. pic.twitter.com/JevBPEzJIE — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 1, 2023

