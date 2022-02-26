Tragic Courage of 13 Ukrainian Border Guards

COURAGEOUS BORDER GUARDS WHO EMBRACED DEATH OVER SURRENDER

Incredibly courageous border guards protecting a Black Sea Island stood up to a Russian warship’s demands that they surrender.

“This is a Russian warship, I repeat. I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate otherwise I will open fire. Do you copy?” The Russians said to the border guards.

The 13 guards told the Russians to “go f–k yourself,” and were then slaughtered by the Russians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the 13 who were killed on Snake Island will be bestowed “Hero of Ukraine,” the highest honorific he can award.

How is this real life in 2022?

Watch and listen to the last words of such brave soldiers:

BREAKING: President Zelensky Names the 13 Killed on Snake Island “Heroes of Ukraine”; All Died Defending Snake Island, 25 Miles From NATO Territory; “This Is It,” One Said to a Second, Before Telling the Russian Warship Targeting Them to “Go Fuck Yourself” pic.twitter.com/WlqPPbvQOh — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 25, 2022

