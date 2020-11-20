Watch man push woman onto de Blasio’s NYC subway tracks

New York City is lawless. Don’t come here as long as de Blasio and Cuomo are in charge of the state. Here are a few of the latest episodes.

A New York City woman was shoved onto subway tracks as a train approached, in a terrifying, random attack caught on security video, authorities said Friday.

Luckily, the woman ended up inside — and not on top of — two rails and kept her head down as the train passed over at the Union Square Station in Manhattan at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, witnesses and law enforcement said.

“It’s very disturbing,” New York Police Department Capt. Kathleen O’Reilly said. “We’ve seen him (the suspect on video) waiting, calculating for the train to approach the station.”

A 24-year-old homeless man, Aditya Vemulapati, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and reckless endangerment, police said Friday.

Watch:

The Union Square attack followed another shoving incident 28 blocks north at the 42nd Street/Bryant Park Station on Wednesday night.

Suspect Justin Pena, 24, allegedly pushed a 36-year-old UPS worker onto the tracks after the victim refused to give him money.

Broadway actor Alex Weisman, 33, was sucker-punched on Tuesday and suffered a fractured eye socket and a torn retina. This happened in the subway. The man just started hitting him in the face for no reason.

On October 31, a pedestrian just walking in Brooklyn was beaten by a mob and lost an eye.