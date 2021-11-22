Watch Radical Compare Waukesha Horror to Antifa/BLM Blocking Streets

















Ladies and Gentlemen, I Give You the American Left

The radical in the first clip below says you can’t be outraged by a ‘person’ driving through crowds of people, many of them children, if you weren’t outraged that people drove on streets last year that were blocked off illegally by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, two communist-anarchist organizations.

Truthfully, in those Antifa/BLM cases, the radicals would jump in front of cars or bump into cars, pretending they were hit. Whenever anyone was hit, it was the radicals’ fault and it was deliberate on their part to get positive press. They often pulled frightened drivers from cars and beat them up.

Watch:

You’re not allowed to be outraged about Waukesha, where a driver mowed down school children and old ladies with his vehicle, if you weren’t previously outraged that commuters had the audacity to use roads blocked off by Antifa last year. pic.twitter.com/9XmJGYsS9R — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

This beauty probably didn’t realize that Waukesha is reportedly an upscale conservative community.

The radical left wants you dead. I cannot emphasize this enough. When I was in a Waukesha space last night they would call in and make jokes about “self defense” and how the perpetrator was just addressing white privilege. pic.twitter.com/sDoKUwBTts — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

Another sterling example of the American Left:

The social director of the @DuPage_Dems tweeted this out after the incident in Waukesha, WI where there were multiple casualties and at least 5 dead after a man plowed through a holiday parade with his SUV. pic.twitter.com/dHFbyL63AU — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) November 22, 2021

But it’s only white people with guns that are singled out…

.

Does no one see the irony? The claim is that only white men can get away with open carry. The other claim is that no one needs a firearm. And yet here we have a black male and a black female open carrying firearms in a situation they assume could turn violent and need their help. https://t.co/KzR3TaxP4l — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

And here is Chuck pushing his reparations, Socialist/Communist bill as people lay dying in Waukesha:

Here’s another screenshot of Schumer’s deleted tweet with the proper time zone. pic.twitter.com/sC96oY0SNQ — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

