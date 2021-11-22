This Is What We Know About the Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre

















The person of interest in the Waukesha massacre is a Black Nationalist with a long rap sheet who was let out of prison only days ago on $1,000 bail, despite several serious charges against him.

Hate-filled race Baiter Tariq Nasheed wants you to know that this case can’t be about race although the victims are whites in an upscale conservative city and the suspect is black.

The perpetrator was black and the victims were mostly white so it can’t be about race. This, coming from the biggest race grifter on this platform who isn’t Shaun King. pic.twitter.com/t2TXwgZwUv — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

This will leave the news quickly because the suspect is black and the victims are white. The media is already deflecting.

Five are dead and more than 40 are injured, including 12 children, including small children, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after a Ford Escape, allegedly driven by a Black man in dreads named Darrell Brooks Jr., mowed them down.

Brooks’ ID was found in the car that was used and the Ford key was on his person. The burgundy Ford Escape is registered to a home he listed as his address in a recent online court record. The home belongs to an older woman.

EXCLUSIVE: WI Police Scanner Identifies ID In RED SUV belonging to “Darrell Brooks” in Waukesha, WI Christmas Parade Attack pic.twitter.com/HSXLxNYJ3O — Shadowbanman (@ExhaultedRuler) November 22, 2021

At least one witness said he had been standing next to her and he was the man driving the SUV.

A local resident sent this picture to Heavy but asked them not to use her name out of fear for her safety. She said she was standing next to the person who took the photo. “It’s the driver,” she said. “He was feet away from me. I’m in shock.”

Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 38, aka Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr., has open felony cases in Milwaukee County. He was released on $1,000 bail in one case just days ago.

Darrell Brooks is a violent felon with a long rap sheet. He keeps offending and keeps getting out of prison. Read his long rap sheet on this link.

This is his recent arrest this month:



In this clip, Brooks admits to being on the sex offenders list in Nevada for pimping a 16-year old he says he didn’t know was 16.

video of Darrell Brooks, the Waukesha BLM terrorist, admitting to being a sex offender and sex trafficker in Nevada pic.twitter.com/NuU5LTBF8M — GUNS DONT KILL PEOPLE, ALEC BALDWIN DOES (@elisabethlehem1) November 22, 2021

INCRIMINATING EVIDENCE

The abandoned SUV was later located by police officers in a driveway, according to scanner audio. An officer said on the police radio that a bullet struck the windshield but there was no evidence anyone inside the vehicle was hit. According to the scanner, police found the suspect’s ID in the vehicle and a Ford key on him.

SOCIAL MEDIA

While we don’t know the motive, it is worth mentioning that Waukesha is about 23 miles from Kenosha. Brooks made a negative comment about the Rittenhouse verdict on social media but a lot of his social media is being taken down. He used the name, MathBoi Fly.

He rapped about F*** Donald Trump F*** Pigs and saying he has an AK 47 like Malcolm X:

Here’s the alleged Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks AKA Mathboi Fly rapping F*** Donald Trump F*** Pigs and saying he has an AK 47 like Malcom X https://t.co/LC6TZJwmvN pic.twitter.com/Hn2tATYPJ9 — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) November 22, 2021

As MathBoi Fly on Facebook, when a friend wrote on the post, “Doesn’t surprise me, what a joke,” Brooks responded, “frfr…but u rite, I wasn’t surprised 1 bit 🤷🏽‍♂️.” The page is filled with religious sayings.

He posted a photo of fruit cut out to say, Black Lives Matter with a Black Power/Communist fist.

On the social pages, he refers to himself as a rapper and a stoner. He posts anti-police rhetoric and clearly didn’t like Republicans. He retweeted Monica Lewinsky saying she’d give Trump a blow job if they would just impeach him and he portrayed Scott Walker as a Nazi.

He quoted Black Nationalist rhetoric.

THE POLICE SCANNERS

We posted the police scanners last night and are reposting some:



Go to 18:20 of scanner archives to listen here.

NBC and CBS claim that according to a preliminary law enforcement investigation, the car was fleeing another crime scene where a person was stabbed.

Neighbors and witnesses reported three Black men in the car with two on the lam. No confirmation from the police.

WARNING GRAPHIC! HORROR IN WAUKESHA

I’ve never seen several ambulances just parked back to back like this. – I’m not sure if there are people inside, but one after another they are entering the emergency department. pic.twitter.com/jtC4dt6Mb1 — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) November 22, 2021

The person drove into the children in a Pom Pom ensemble:

Police scanner describes suspect as a black male Footage of injured victims and 1 dead in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after tragic Christmas parade attack. pic.twitter.com/lym9ijmfld — tikleak (@tikleak) November 22, 2021

⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Disturbing footage now emerging shows beginning of deliberate attack pic.twitter.com/pCzngiDTun — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 22, 2021

