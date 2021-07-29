Watch San Fran shoplifters brought to you by the Progressive Democrats

















You are currently watching the disintegration of civilization brought to you by socialists/communist Democrats, aka the Progressives.

On Monday, four women were caught on video running out of a CVS on the corner of Van Ness and Jackson Street with bags full of allegedly [we have to say allegedly even though they are on video stealing] stolen items.

According to KTVU reporter Henry K. Lee, who first broke the story, witnesses told him that the women had fled after “picking the place dry.”

He also reported that when asked if they were going to call the San Francisco Police, employees of the CVS “just shrugged.”

An employee who tried to stop one shoplifter was hurt and then fired by CVS.

Organized crime rings are taking advantage and thieves come in with calculators.California Proposition 47 allows this. It labels theft under $950 as a misdemeanor and the prosecutors will not prosecute these crimes. Police don’t bother to respond in most cases and no one bothers to call them. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill to create task forces to address crime rings. That will do nothing. The rings will just become more discrete. The government needs to enforce the law for theft, period. Watch:

1/2: These 4 women ran off after going into @cvspharmacy at Van Ness & Jackson in SF and “picking the place dry,” witness says pic.twitter.com/wWquomKqXr — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) July 27, 2021

2/2: After these 4 women ran off after boosting merch from @cvspharmacy at Van Ness & Jackson in SF, witness @SteveAdams80182 says he asked staffers if they were going to call @SFPD “but they just shrugged” pic.twitter.com/m6zWHOnYC6 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) July 27, 2021

Still, the braindead WOKEs of the Democrat party will let it continue and grow worse.

VIDEO: Four women run off after stealing from @cvspharmacy at Van Ness & Jackson in SF, the latest in spree of thefts that have led many stores to close. Ex-@CityofSanDiego Mayor @Kevin_Faulconer, running in recall election, blasts Gov. @GavinNewsom outside shuttered @Walgreens pic.twitter.com/4es3QhV2fj — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) July 28, 2021

