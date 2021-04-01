Watch smugglers drop tiny children over fence, abandon them in the desert









Border Patrol on Wednesday released a shocking video of smugglers abandoning a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl at the border in the New Mexico desert in the middle of the night. That was after dropping them over a 14-foot border barrier.

The video, released by El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez, shows two smugglers scaling the fence and dropping each child onto the ground and harsh surface, before tossing what appears to be some belongings down after that.

Chavez said the little girls were left “miles from the nearest residence.” They were picked up by agents after they were spotted via surveillance technology.

How many children have died like this? The ones not found by Border Patrol. How many are forced into sex trafficking? This is a monumental disaster. This administration is in bed with cartels. They are furthering the smuggling business. What is wrong with these politicians?

Watch:

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

Related