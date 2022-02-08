Watch the Coutts ‘Fringe Minority’ Protesters from the Air

The Coutts ‘fringe minority’ protest continues to demand the cancellation of the mandates, and you can watch the endless line of protesters from the air in the second clip below.

The group in charge of the protest addressed the public on Monday to discuss the unacceptable mandates and their intention to take back their freedoms. Funny how they don’t sound like violent haters or dangerous insurrectionists. The only people who sound like that are the administration. They literally hate truckers, farmers, and cowboys.

BREAKING: Statement from the truckers in Coutts to Jason Kenney. Help them in their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhb4xFA pic.twitter.com/zCWWfmMMQe — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 7, 2022

Check out the endless protest by air at the border in Coutts:

