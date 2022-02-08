80% of Israel’s Hospitalized Are Vaxxed and Death Rates Are Climbing

Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world with some on their 4th booster, and almost all on their 3rd. Yet they’ve set a COVID-19 case record and deaths are skyrocketing (see the graph below).

The vaccines are more like therapeutics and some studies suggest that they might even reduce natural immunity.

Israel is renowned for leading the world in medicine, science, technology advances but responded to Covid in an almost inexplicable way.

A full ‘80% of serious COVID cases are fully vaccinated according to the Ichilov hospital director. The vaccine has “no significance regarding severe illness,” says Prof. Yaakov Jerris.

Israel National News reported on February 6th that according to Prof. Yaakov Jerris, director of Ichilov Hospital’s coronavirus ward, the COV wards are filled with the vaccinated.

“Right now, most of our severe cases are vaccinated,” Jerris told Channel 13 News. “They had at least three injections. Between seventy and eighty percent of the serious cases are vaccinated. So, the vaccine has no significance regarding severe illness, which is why just twenty to twenty-five percent of our patients are unvaccinated.”

Jerris also revealed some of the confusion in reporting cases. Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, he told ministers, “Defining a serious patient is problematic. For example, a patient with a chronic lung disease always had a low level of oxygen, but now he has a positive coronavirus test result which technically makes him a ‘serious coronavirus patient,’ but that’s not accurate. The patient is only in a difficult condition because he has a serious underlying illness.”

India and Africa have low vaccination rates but they have treatments.

