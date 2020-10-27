Watch the moment Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, 52 yeas to 48 nays. President pro tempore of the Senate Chuck Grassley, R-IA announced the vote results. Republicans applauded the confirmation.

We have a 5-4 court since Roberts is now a leftist.

Watch the moment:

The Democrats are mad.

