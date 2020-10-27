Watch the moment Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed

The Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, 52 yeas to 48 nays. President pro tempore of the Senate Chuck Grassley, R-IA announced the vote results. Republicans applauded the confirmation.

We have a 5-4 court since Roberts is now a leftist.

Watch the moment:

CONFIRMED: The moment Judge Amy Coney Barrett became JUSTICE Amy Coney Barrett. pic.twitter.com/X8XEDiqU31 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 27, 2020

The Senate just confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States. One of the most impressive nominees for public office in a generation will serve for life on our highest court. pic.twitter.com/qkJ0FPbTv1 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 27, 2020

The Democrats are mad.