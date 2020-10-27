Putin comes out in support of Joe & Hunter Biden

Reuters reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden’s past business ties with Ukraine or Russia.

He claimed Hunter had successful businesses in Ukraine and was annoyed when asked about Trump’s comments concerning Putin’s ties to the former mayor of Moscow and alleged payment of millions to Hunter Biden. He said he knew nothing of such a commercial relationship.

Reuters, another biased news service, said there is no evidence “that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Joe Biden has called them false and discredited.”

Of course, we don’t have proof because no one will investigate and the Bidens won’t answer any questions. There is evidence and no one has refuted it.

Putin’s repositioning himself in case Biden wins. Will Biden disavow Putin? Why is Putin so supportive and protective of Biden?

Now, it’s a good thing that Putin likes Biden? If Putin said something supportive of Donald Trump it would be a serious problem blasted throughout the media.

Recently, DNI Ratcliffe said that Putin interfered in the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton.