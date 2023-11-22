Watch the New Film of What Really Happened to George Floyd

The film, The Fall of Minneapolis shows footage that was kept from the public for nearly 2 1/2 months.[Watch it below at the end] It’s something that never happened before in a major case. In the body camera footage, you clearly hear and see George Floyd talking about how we can’t breathe long before Derek Chauvin arrives on the scene.

You have a black officer who arrested George Floyd that day and remember, this was all supposed to be about race. That’s what we were told. Half of the officers on the scene were minority officers.

We weren’t allowed to see for ourselves how George Floyd was acting, not complying with commands. You have the officers asking, ‘What are you on? What did you take?’ and he repeatedly denies that he took anything.

And you also have an arrest that happened in 2019 that we’re not told about… we’re told that Minneapolis police didn’t know George Floyd – had nothing to do with him before. But in fact, Floyd was the subject of an undercover drug investigation in 2019 that we were not allowed to see, and when you play that body camera footage next to what transpired in 2020, it’s almost identical.

One revelation in the film that is astonishing is that the restraint he used, holding Floyd down with his knee was an accepted practice the police were trained in. Everyone lied about that.

Watch the teasers:

Producer and Director JC Chaix explains in the interview below that “more than anything we have someone who’s had experiences and is experienced in being arrested. Among cops, we’d say, ‘OK. we have someone who’s running game.’ In other words, they’re telling the lies; they’re telling certain things to elicit a certain response from officers and try to throw them off.

“… Mr. Floyd is reaching… reaching for the center console, trying to hide things, in between a seat move, and none of this was even shown, and, you know, hidden from the public by the FBI and others under the guise of we are still conducting research and conducting our investigation. But really, what we have is, there are plenty of reasons and red flags to have stopped this whole narrative of George Floyd wasn’t resisting.

“Even hear backseat passenger Shawanda Hill yell out, ‘Stop resisting, Floyd,’ and that’s a much different narrative than was portrayed …”

WATCH THE FULL MOVIE



