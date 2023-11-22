Major Win in a Federal Appeals Court on Redistricting

A federal appeals court on Monday reversed precedent by ruling that only the federal government has the power to bring lawsuits alleging voter discrimination under the Voting Rights Act. This has the far-left ACLU and allies crying about the “travesty to democracy.” This decision will make it significantly harder to contest the results of elections on discriminatory grounds.

Democrats, mostly under the guidance of Eric Holder, Barack Obama’s former top aide, are using race as an excuse to prevent Republicans from redistricting to their advantage. Republicans are redistricting according to party as has been done for decades. Democrats are claiming they’re watering down the black vote.

A three-judge panel on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on an Arkansas case alleging that Republicans discriminated against minority voters during the state’s redistricting process following the 2020 census. The ruling now means that the plaintiffs, and other far-left groups, would have no standing to bring voter discrimination cases in Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

In November, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the rights of private organizations to bring voter rights cases.

This will go to the Supreme Court given the precedent.

Plaintiffs in the 8th Circuit case may now petition the full appeals court to review the matter or may head directly to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, in a case in Alabama, the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama Republicans unfairly redistricted the state to contain only one majority Black district. The case was brought by the NAACP.

