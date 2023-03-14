Watch the WOKE Bank Videos – It’s Madness

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus slams the Silicon Valley Bank in the clip below. “These banks are badly run because everybody is focused on diversity and all of the woke issues and not concentrating on the one thing they should, which is shareholder returns.”

Alarmingly, all of these banks are WOKE.

The MSM is trying to do damage control, claiming we don’t even know what WOKE is.  We now have videos by WOKE banks on Twitter. We’re sure there will be more to come.

They were corrupt and WOKE, but they’ll be fine. They’re Democrats.


John Vieira
John Vieira
11 seconds ago

“Wake up little Susie…”

