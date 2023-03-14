Watch the WOKE Bank Videos – It’s Madness

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus slams the Silicon Valley Bank in the clip below. “These banks are badly run because everybody is focused on diversity and all of the woke issues and not concentrating on the one thing they should, which is shareholder returns.”

Alarmingly, all of these banks are WOKE.

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus slams the Silicon Valley Bank: “These banks are badly run because everybody is focused on diversity and all of the woke issues and not concentrating on the one thing they should, which is shareholder returns.” pic.twitter.com/NieA0LDEJz — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 14, 2023

The MSM is trying to do damage control, claiming we don’t even know what WOKE is. We now have videos by WOKE banks on Twitter. We’re sure there will be more to come.

From someone I know who worked at Signature Bank for several years: “The Management Team was basically like the show, the Office. They’d waste money on things like producing parody videos.” — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) March 13, 2023

Who would have trusted their money to these guys after watching this video? This is a circus not a bank. pic.twitter.com/UYXxyifD4b — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) March 13, 2023

They were corrupt and WOKE, but they’ll be fine. They’re Democrats.

Woke bank, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has collapsed. Other woke companies take notes📝😂💥 #GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/CL0CXKGs9Q — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) March 11, 2023

