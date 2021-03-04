Watch them cut the feed on sleepy Joe









Speaker Pelosi and ‘President’ Biden spoke to Democrat lawmakers on Wednesday during a virtual event.

They discussed COVID relief and the ongoing vaccine rollout. He closed his remarks by calling on Democrats to help “restore faith” in government.

Biden said he’d be “happy to take questions.”

“I’d be happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance,” Biden told the speaker. “Whatever you want me to do.”

Then they cut the feed.

We can all imagine why.

BIDEN: "I'm happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do…" *White House feed cut* pic.twitter.com/y5BHhgXWOB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 3, 2021

