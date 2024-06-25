‘Watchdog’ CREW Wants Donald Trump Charged with Bribery

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has filed a bribery ethics complaint against Donald Trump. The complaint concerns a campaign speech he gave at a fundraiser with fossil fuel executives, during which he told them what he planned to do to save fossil fuels.

By those standards, they must also bring George Soros up on ethics charges for giving $1.35 million to this ‘non-partisan’ watchdog.

CREW has had ties with leftist political hack David Brock. The group is part of Brock’s network of organizations, including Democratic-aligned opposition research Super PAC American Bridge 21st Century (AB PAC) and media criticism organization Media Matters for America.

The organization has been recognized as having “played instrumental roles in building a stronger, more integrated progressive infrastructure” by the Democracy Alliance.

CREW has received funding from left-of-center foundations, including philanthropist George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and singer Barbra Streisand’s Streisand Foundation.

CREW has received criticism for the appearance of pay-for-play advocacy on behalf of for-profit universities.

CREW CHARGES

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is a self-described watchdog group. It has filed a criminal bribery complaint against Donald Trump with the Justice Department.

The complaint alleges that Trump attempted to solicit $1 billion in campaign contributions from fossil fuel executives during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in April. He promised to deregulate their industries if he returns to the presidency.

Trump suggested they raise $1 billion to return him to the White House. At the dinner, he vowed to immediately reverse dozens of President Biden’s environmental rules and policies and stop new ones from being enacted. That’s his long-held policy. It has been his policy for at least a decade. It’s not a quid pro quo as Joe Biden engages in. Leftist WaPo called it a “transactional pitch.”

CREW argues that such actions could constitute bribery. They claim it involves requesting benefits in exchange for official acts. They demand an investigation into whether Trump’s actions violated criminal law.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Corey Amundson, head of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section received the complaint.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW)’s frequent legal actions are primarily against Republican politicians.

They are like fact-checkers – leftist hacks.

