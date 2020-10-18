Watchdog finds 1.8 million more voters than residents across 29 states

This data highlights the recklessness of mailing blindly ballots and ballot applications to voter registration lists. Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections.

A study by Judicial Watch found that a total of 353 of 3,141 US counties have 1.8 million more voters than residents.

The data was available for 37 states with the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for the period 2014 to 2018 on a county-by-county basis.

“This new study shows 1.8 million excess, or ‘ghost voters, in 353 counties across 29 states,” Fitton said in a statement.

Eight states, Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont, were found to have statewide registered voter totals exceeding 100 percent of residents, Judicial Watch reported.

They could only study 37 states that post regular updates to their registration data.

