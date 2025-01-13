The US Plan to Take Out Seven Countries in Five Years

Now all this has happened, it’s believable.

Oliver Stone, Peter Kuznick on War Profiteering

“When Wesley Clark went to the Pentagon, he told them we had plans for regime change in seven different countries. This memo describes how we’re gonna take out seven countries in five years, starting with Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Iraq, and Syria.

“On January 5, 2003, the New York Times magazine section’s big headline, American Empire, Get Used To It, and they weren’t even hiding it. They were proud of it at that point until things went haywire in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya.”

Maidan and How These People Got Into Ukraine

“Ukraine changed in [20]14 after Maidan. It became truly a dangerous country because they had a lot of zealots in the government that — they weren’t Nazis, but there were a lot of people like that — who were working with the Ukrainians and terrifying the Russians.”

Full Interview

America’s proxy war with Russia isn’t anything new. It’s been decades in the making. Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick explain what nuclear war would actually look like. (0:00) How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

(12:08) Why Don’t We Know All the Details of 9/11?

