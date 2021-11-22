Waukesha Scanner with Potential Information

















Information from the Waukesha scanner

You can listen to the Waukesha police scanner on this link.

Ian Miles Cheong claimed that there were two other suspects — black males — and at least two were “confirmed dead” so far.

A witness, a black man, said it was a black man:



Allegedly, a Darrell Brooks’ ID was in the Escape:

These people didn’t have a chance:

Attack on Waukesha, WI Christmas parade using an SUV this evening. https://t.co/wHg3k72omI — NE Ohio Scanner (@NEO_Scan) November 22, 2021

The person drove into the children in a Pom Pom ensemble:

