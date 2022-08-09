We Are a Failing Nation But There Is No Mountain We Cannot Climb

This is an ad released after the raid on Donald Trump’s residence and club. Tell us where Donald Trump is wrong.
“Soon we will have greatness again. There is no mountain we cannot climb. There is no summit we cannot reach. There is no challenge we cannot meet. There is no victory we cannot have. We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield, ever, ever, ever. We will never give in. We will never give up and we will never, ever back down…we will never let you down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone, and it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again.”
They are going to indict Trump well before 2024 and there will be a massive media disinformation campaign like never before. They shut down the nation for a fake pandemic, stole the election, they are winning and have full confidence.
I worry that the soon the only play Democrats, Globalist, and the World Economic Forum Cult will have is Assassination. That will start a Civil War and probably a World War. We are dealing with Mentally Ill Psychopaths.
OT, well there is some good news, Joe Kent won the primary election !!!!!