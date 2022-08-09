We Are a Failing Nation But There Is No Mountain We Cannot Climb

This is an ad released after the raid on Donald Trump’s residence and club. Tell us where Donald Trump is wrong.

“Soon we will have greatness again. There is no mountain we cannot climb. There is no summit we cannot reach. There is no challenge we cannot meet. There is no victory we cannot have. We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield, ever, ever, ever. We will never give in. We will never give up and we will never, ever back down…we will never let you down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone, and it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again.”

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Related