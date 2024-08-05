We Are Winning Against Commie Kamala; Help Trump Win

The Atlanta rally was a good rally. Michaelah Montgomery is a treasure. However, President Trump criticized Brian Kemp, a very popular governor, and other Republicans. After the rally, Eric Erickson, who is active in Georgia politics, said that he’s hearing whispers from some Republicans that they’d be better off with Trump losing and pushing out those Republicans tied to him because of the loss. Erickson said that thinking is wrong-headed, but it is a growing feeling among Republicans.

We Are Winning

Republicans know how to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. We mustn’t let that happen. Conservatives and moderates are not perfect. We need to run together for the next few months.

Kamala is a dumb commie who couldn’t even pass the California Bar Exam after finishing a degree program. She’s an empty suit who will do whatever the AOCs in the party want. We must defeat her.

We are winning. The Democrat economy is tanking, and Kamala is a fool. She’s trying to run her campaign from the basement like Biden. She hasn’t held a press conference or answered questions. Democrats know that she’s a disaster and won’t let her speak. Trump will draw her out and can.

She isn’t senile, which makes her good enough for Democrat voters and many independents, even some moderate Republicans. It puts Kamala in the game. That’s why the polls are so close. We can’t win on conservatives alone, and we are still winning.

We are in the best position we’ve been in for years. Don’t give up or focus on the negatives in this race. It’s tighter because dumb Kamala isn’t senile. She has a communist record and a long history of repulsive behavior. If Trump can show Americans who she is, we will win. Schlichter points out that Trump is doing better now than he did in either of his campaigns.

Kurt Schlichter:

If you want what’s happening in Britain right now to happen in America, you should vote for Kamala Harris. Her combination of stupidity and evil will make it unavoidable. Of course, it won’t happen exactly like it is in Britain, and it won’t turn out as a victory for the left as… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 5, 2024

Don’t be a naysayer, fight! We need to be in this for the fight of our lives.

Schlichter writes in his new column at Townhall:

We are more likely than not going to win this, but we will lose this by being depressed;we will lose this by being black-pilled. We will lose this by failing to work. If you’re not writing checks, dialing the phone, or being out there urging people to vote, you are helping us lose; get it together to bring it in for the Big Win. Stop with the pessimism. I don’t want to hear a damn thing about “Oh well, they’re just going to steal it anyway.” They’re not going to just steal it anyway; you’re going to let them steal it by sitting this election out. We need to work hard and win beyond the margin of fraud. So, stop moaning and start campaigning.