Radical Media Rants Against Alice Cooper as “Transphobic”

Vampyre Cosmetics dropped Alice Cooper because he opposed trans surgeries for children, and he called it a “fad.” Vampyre Cosmetics markets goth-themed makeup.

He is a gender-bender and hardly transphobic.

THE RADICAL DAILY BEAST

The Daily Beast said he espoused transphobic views. Cooper suggested children can’t possibly understand the repercussions of these chemical and surgical transformations and shouldn’t be subjected to them.

Alice Cooper has a woman’s name and wears makeup. He’s not transphobic.

Daily Beast said he ranted.

Alice Cooper was trying to protect children by opposing gender-affirming care, which is actually the surgical and chemical mutilations of children. Alice Cooper wears vampire makeup when he performs and is a perfect salesman for that company. They canceled him.

Cooper, famous for hits “School’s Out” and “Godfather of Shock Rock,” shared his views in an interview with music website Stereogum on Wednesday.

WHAT COOPER SAID IN A SUPPOSED “RANT”

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad,” he said. “I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.”

The musician, whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier, said he did not agree with transgender care for children.

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea,” he added. “He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him, telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’”

That’s a rant?

Cooper, 75, claimed it was ‘confusing’ to kids and teenagers and described the issue as “absurd.”

Maybe Vampyre Cosmetics has a clientele that likes to mutilate their children.

OTHER RADICAL MEDIA

LGBTQ Nation silences people by attacking any and all opposition. In Cooper’s case, they said he is “spewing dangerous anti-trans misinformation and right-wing talking points.”

They like to make mutilating children about politics.

The Nation wrote: Cooper also echoed false claims proliferated by anti-trans politicians and activists online that kids these days are identifying as cats and using litter boxes. “I think that’s so confusing to a kid. It’s even confusing to a teenager. You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.’ I mean, if you identify as a tree… And I’m going, ‘Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?’ It’s so absurd that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity,” he said.

It’s not a false claim. They are identifying as all kinds of things.

The LGBTQ Nation wrote in their headline, Alice Cooper repeats just about every anti-trans talking point in vile rant.

The LGBTQ Nation is very dishonest.

Rolling Stone headlined a story: Alice Cooper Is Worried Being Trans Is a ‘Fad,’ Spews Debunked Bathroom Predator Myths.

The subtitle was: The musician also leaned on right-wing, anti-trans scare tactics about “woke” culture in an interview with Stereogum.

Metro Weekly: The aging rocker had some very offensive things to say about the trans community, and now they have cost him dearly.

Related