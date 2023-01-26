We Did It, We Banned the Word “The”

The ridiculous AP stylebook is now banning the word “the” before group labels since it’s “dehumanizing.”

AP stylebook bans are dehumanizing. Our First Amendment means nothing to these idiots.

These people treat us like trained seals. They come up with something stupid, and if we go along with it, they’ll get even more ridiculous.

Robby Starbuck tweeted some good advice: “the” @APStylebook is ridiculous and entirely captured by Marxist ideologues. I recommend not listening to a darn thing they ever say or recommend. P.S. I think there are some “people with mental illnesses” at the AP.

Rita Panahi wondered, “Are you drunk?”

Banning a word is bad enough, but now they’re going after articles now. Will “a” be next?

YAF posted this:

MRCTV’s Brittany Hughes wrote, “This is literally “the” dumbest thing I’ve read today.”

We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing “the” labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college-educated. Instead, use wording such as people with mental illnesses. And use these descriptions only when clearly relevant. — APStylebook (@APStylebook) January 26, 2023

Oh you mean like how you dehumanize “the unvaccinated” too? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/HfdtDbVdi6 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) January 26, 2023

Damn what do you have against the French? Lmao — patrickwstanley.btc e/acc (@PatrickWStanley) January 26, 2023

No and fuck off — McKaylaRose (@McKaylaRoseRed) January 26, 2023

Related