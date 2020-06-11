We don’t need no police! Crime rose 250% in a week in LA

Homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% in a week. The Democrat attacks on police are emboldening the criminals.
In April, the city said it recorded a 23 percent decrease in crime after stay-at-home orders were issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In real terms, there were 4 shootings in the past 24 hours and 1 homicide.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced last week that he would redirect $250 million slated for the police department toward health care, jobs, and other programs. They are already understaffed.
The excuse for the crime is George Floyd was murdered by a police officer while three other officers stood by and did nothing.
The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week.
The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help pic.twitter.com/UXwZD7pPze
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 9, 2020
