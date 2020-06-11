The Purge of American Culture Continues

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Nazi Purge of heroes, historical figures, and police shows continues this morning, and Americans continue to sit back and ignore it. Defacing and tearing down statues is a crime and the blue cities are allowing it.

MINNESOTA

In the last several hours, Christopher Columbus’ statue was torn down in Minnesota by the hard left.

There is no evidence Columbus committed genocide, none. All we know about Columbus is from a letter written by him which is held in The Vatican. It’s a benign letter that the hard left used to claim he was a genocidal killer.

Now, we are allowing them to tear down his statues throughout the blue cities.

It is no different than ISIS, Mao, Stalin, Hitler, or other dictators who purged their lands of their culture before they took over.

RICHMOND

Richmond will tear down the confederate statues on beautiful Monument Row. They began with Jefferson Davis, although they’ve been taking down statues and vandalizing them for a while. They think it’s okay to commit crimes.

A & E

Now, the fringe has gotten a popular police show taken off A&E. Don’t just complain on Twitter, call them, and tell them how you feel.

The fringe who hate America, and hate cops.

 

READ ABOUT YESTERDAY’S PURGE ON THIS LINK WITH VIDEO WITH BILL O’REILLY

