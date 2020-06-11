The Purge of American Culture Continues

The Nazi Purge of heroes, historical figures, and police shows continues this morning, and Americans continue to sit back and ignore it. Defacing and tearing down statues is a crime and the blue cities are allowing it.

MINNESOTA

In the last several hours, Christopher Columbus’ statue was torn down in Minnesota by the hard left.

There is no evidence Columbus committed genocide, none. All we know about Columbus is from a letter written by him which is held in The Vatican. It’s a benign letter that the hard left used to claim he was a genocidal killer.

Now, we are allowing them to tear down his statues throughout the blue cities.

It is no different than ISIS, Mao, Stalin, Hitler, or other dictators who purged their lands of their culture before they took over.

Let the book burning begin… https://t.co/tgyWI4dgjR — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) June 11, 2020

RICHMOND

Richmond will tear down the confederate statues on beautiful Monument Row. They began with Jefferson Davis, although they’ve been taking down statues and vandalizing them for a while. They think it’s okay to commit crimes.

Protesters in Richmond have pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy pic.twitter.com/Myl0UfDSNI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 11, 2020

A & E

Now, the fringe has gotten a popular police show taken off A&E. Don’t just complain on Twitter, call them, and tell them how you feel.

Everyone, please BOYCOTT @AETV! They are not taking any “stand against racism”. Instead, they cancel shows like @OfficialLivePD in a frantic effort to appease a tiny number of fringe activist cranks. #BoycottAETV #BoycottAandE https://t.co/O3ZaKpw4I8 — Populist Caucus – GOP/IND/DEM (@USA_Populist) June 11, 2020

Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come. . .https://t.co/WWh7fDrig2 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 11, 2020

The fringe who hate America, and hate cops.

As a pretty big fan of @LivePD, we have to understand that human lives are much more important than a TV show. Obviously, it sucks. But black lives matter more than our favorite show. #BoycottAandE — Barton Chen 陳彥翰 (@elsenorsmoke1) June 11, 2020

Racist, ammosexual Trumpsters mad cuz A&E decided to stop glorifying police brutality #BoycottAandE — I Can’t Breathe (@HueyPNewton13) June 11, 2020

