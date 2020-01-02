We fixed the NY Times article about the darkest days for ‘journalists’

The New York Times published an article claiming that 2019 was the “darkest” year for journalists.”

The Times’ article focused on President Trump using his “fake news” term 273 times in 2019, noting that this number is 50% more than in 2018. This was one of the multiple reasons why 2019 was alleged to be “the darkest yet for journalists in the Trump era,” according to the Times.

“Mr. Trump’s vilification of the news media is a hallmark of his tenure and a jagged break from the norms of his predecessors: Once a global champion of the free press, the presidency has become an inspiration to autocrats and dictators who ape Mr. Trump’s cry of ‘fake news,’” the New York Times article says.

Ironically, the NYT article itself is fake news. It was the Obama administration’s entire reign that threatened the free press, although our press is not exactly free. They are simply leftist parrots.

THE DARKEST DAYS

The Obama administration spied on Fox News reporter James Rosen and his family, rejected more FOIA requests than other administrations, jailed more whistleblowers than all other presidents combined, and pulled hundreds of phone records from the Associated Press.

The New York Times hasn’t endorsed a Republican President in more than sixty years.

No journalists are imprisoned in the United States, but they are throughout the world.

The article continues, “Mr. Trump has long oscillated between taunting, cajoling, criticizing, and manipulating the journalists who cover him. Domestically, journalists in Washington say Mr. Trump’s behavior this year has only deepened their unease.”

The times used a bogus video clip to prove that the Trump administration was threatening them. The video clip showed President Trump killing members of the media and Democratic politicians. The President had NOTHING to do with the clip and had disavowed it since he has to disavow everything while Democrats disavow nothing, even fake Russia-Trump hoaxes.

THE GREATEST ENEMY OF THE FREE PRESS WAS OBAMA

Reporter James Risen said that Obama is “the greatest enemy of press freedom that we have encountered in at least a generation.” The administration in 2014 wanted to control the flow of information and attempted to limit the Shield Law with a tight government-controlled definition of a journalist.

Politico called him the “puppet master” in 2014 and the Times also complained.

In July 2012, the NY Times said that reporters’ interviews with campaign officials are predicated on the requirement that the White House “press office gets veto power over what statements can be quoted and attributed by name.”

“The quotations come back redacted, stripped of colorful metaphors, colloquial language and anything even mildly provocative,” the NY Times reported.

After the interviews, the Times admitted that “they review their notes, check their tape recorders and send in the juiciest sound bites for review.” “Quote approval is standard practice for the Obama campaign,” the Times wrote.

OBAMA SILENCED HIS OWN

The Obama White House has bullied and threatened the press, even using the power of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to silence them.

Mr. Obama’s DOJ has prosecuted more whistleblowers than all the presidents since FDR combined. DOJ Eric Holder has prosecuted our own CIA officials, lawyers in the Bush administration, and whistleblowers as spies, making no distinction between speaking with reporters and spying on our government.

Lanny Davis, a serious liberal, wrote something in The Washington Times that displeased the Obama Administration. John Solomon, the editor at the Washington Times, received a phone call threatening to remove the newspaper’s White House credentials unless Lanny Davis’ column was discontinued.”

Others were threatened, including the White House press corps. “This is a warning shot over the bow of the White House press corps. ‘Don’t screw with us. Look what we are doing to your God, Woodward. Imagine what we’ll do to you.’”

The reference to Woodward followed Woodward’s assertion in his book The Price of Politics and in the Washington Post that Obama admitted sequester was his idea. This was at a time when Jay Carney was claiming that it was not Obama’s idea.

A very senior official threatened Woodward. ”It was said very clearly, you will regret doing this,” Woodward said.

DON’T REPORT BENGHAZI

The White House tried to bully Fox News into not reporting on Benghazi according to Greta Van Susteren writing in a post on her website Gretawire:

After Benghazi on 9/11/2012, the Obama administration tried very hard to discourage Fox News Channel from reporting on it. The effort was obstruction – pure and simple.

They tried to prevent the truth from coming out and the Administration tried just about everything to discourage Fox from investigating and reporting.

All the American people wanted, and all I ever wanted, was just the facts – why did 4 Americans die? What happened?

At the time, Obama was taking employees from the media and putting them in the White House and he strategically helped place his departing staff in the various media outlets.

This is a snapshot from 2012:

CBS News President David Rhodes’ brother was Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes. Ben Rhodes, according to ABC News was instrumental in changing the Benghazi Talking Points. He did not have any foreign policy or military experience and yet he advised the president on national security and later lied to convince the populace to believe in the Iran nuke deal. ABC News president Ben Sherwood’s sister, Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, was Special Assistant to Barack Obama on national security affairs. CNN’s deputy bureau chief, Virginia Moseley, is the wife of Tom Nides who was Hillary Clinton’s deputy until February of that year, and the list goes on.