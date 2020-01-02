Dems back up pro-Iran propaganda in embassy attack

Many Democrats were hopeful that the attack on our embassy in Iraq would become President Trump’s Benghazi. Others, even today, are calling it that or coming down on the side of Iran, repeating Iranian talking points.

The assault was by pro-Iranian militias, and it was meant to harm the administration. Democrats are backing them and their propaganda.

REP. CONNOLLY

Rep. Gerry Connolly said on New Year’s Eve, “I would call upon the president to re-examine both his rhetoric and his policies with respect to Iran. Much of this friction and violence flows from his very fateful decision to renounce and walk away from our own agreement that was working, the Iran nuclear agreement. Thus severing any working relationship we possibly could have with Iran,” he told CNN host Brianna Keilar. “And Iran now has very little to lose in the relationship. That puts it in a very dangerous position.”

The nuclear deal he promotes allows Iran to get the ultimate in nuclear bombs and weaponry while the U.S. funds them and enriches them through the promotion of trade.

The former President sent a fortune in cash and gold to the Iranians on their Revolutionary Guard planes as the Iranians ordered, and they did so in the dead of night. That was only the beginning or our largesse.

This President answered from strength, and the Iranian proxies withdrew.

THE NY TIMES & CNN

The NY Times published a completely false article about Iraqi mourners storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad this weekend. They weren’t Iraqi mourners, they were pro-Iranian militants angered that the U.S. blew up an Iranian terrorist military installation. The ultimate goal is to get the U.S. out of Iraq so they can take the country over.

The entire story was bogus.

All hands on deck at @nytimes, pushing simply false narrative that attack on US Iraq embassy was – (1) Done by “protesters.” It was Iran militias. (2) Resp to air strikes. It was months-long escalation. (3) Shift from anti-Iran protests. It was condemned by those protesters. pic.twitter.com/UizaOhDMby — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 1, 2020

CNN is doing their part in spreading Iranian propaganda. The outlet posted on Twitter, “The embassy attack, perhaps the worst crisis between Iraq and the US since 2003, reveals the inconsistency and vulnerability of the Trump administration’s policies toward both Iran and Iraq,” writes Aaron David Miller for CNN opinions.

VOTE VETS

The left-wing ‘Vote Vets’ posted this disgusting tweet, undoubtedly hoping for a catastrophe. They were rooting for deaths and mayhem to hurt Trump.

JOY REID

Known liar and radical opinion host Joy Reid took to Twitter in an attempt to define the embassy assault as ‘Trump’s Benghazi.’

As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq… https://t.co/X8FsJpt6Au — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

People on Twitter exposed her nonsense, but she is speaking to the Trump haters, and it won’t have much of an effect.

yeah totally the same thing pic.twitter.com/DzhR54nfAy — 🇺🇸 Miguelifornia Supports CODE OF VETS (@michaelbeatty3) December 31, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. also responded. “Trump’s Benghazi” was handled with decisive action, like an actual leader would respond. The response (since they actually bothered to respond, unlike Obama/Crooked) was really the anti-Benghazi response!”

“You’re welcome,” he wrote.

ALWAYS RELIABLY HARD-LEFT MURPHY

Chris Murphy found the attack “horrifying and predictable.”

He tweeted, “The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace.”

THE TRUTH ABOUT BENGHAZI

Here’s a quick video explaining what the House Select Committee on Benghazi discovered about the Obama-Biden Administration’s lack of a response to the Benghazi terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/KRKOnC8pRo — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 2, 2020