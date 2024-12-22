We Found the Missing Congresswoman Kay Granger

Rep. Kay Granger, 81, has served Texas’s 12th congressional district since 1997. She is a member of the Republican Party and was chair of the United States House Committee on Appropriations from 2023 to 2024.

The current longest-serving GOP representative had not been on record voting for or against any matters since July.

Missing since July, she was found disoriented near her former district. She has been staying at a memory care facility, as confirmed by staff to a Dallas, Texas-based news outlet.

Carlos Turcios, a reporter for a local outlet, The Dallas Express, started to do some research by contacting her offices, which never once responded to calls and went directly to voicemail.

Granger’s constituency office was also a complete ghost town upon a visit, with no signs of anyone working there.

Eventually, one of Granger’s constituents suggested to the Dallas Express that the Congresswoman was living in an assisted living facility.

She was reportedly living at a care home that specializes in memory loss after she’d been ‘found wandering, lost and confused’ in her district.

A visit to the Tradition-Clearfork in Fort Worth resulted in two employees confirming that Granger lives there. She was ‘working’ with Speaker Johnson to push conservative values until this past election. At least she is not running again.

She didn’t suddenly develop dementia. Who was voting for her in 2023 and 2024 when she chaired the all-important appropriations committee?

Who can forget the druggist in DC who admitted he regularly delivered dementia and Alzheimer’s drugs to the House of Representatives?

Of course, Democrats thought it was okay to have a seriously demented person as president. They also used to wheel former KKK Robert Byrd in and help him push buttons.

Opinion

This is a disgrace.

Some people are Sen. Grassley at 90, and others are Joe Biden or Kay Granger in their early eighties.

We need term limits or testing on the elderly, or general psych evaluations might be a good addition.

