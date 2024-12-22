Definitive 17,000-Page Report on Weaponization of Government

The House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government completed their 17,000-page report. It documents the Obama-Biden [Clinton, Soros] weaponization, although it is clear Biden was never anything more than a puppet.

The core message is that Obama began the politicization and weaponization of government, and Joe Biden was the candidate who gave the Obama team the best chance to control everything with full unaccountability and visibility. It was the extension of the Obama cultural Marxist tenure.

The House Weaponization Subcommittee report shows that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) engaged in practices facilitating censorship of Americans, directly and through third-party intermediaries, during the Biden administration.

John Kerry and his ilk don’t want consensus, as they claim. They want only their opinion and total right to govern. They want mob rule via ‘democracy.’

“The First Amendment stands as a major block for our ability for, you know, just hammer it [dis-mis-mal-information] out of existence.”

They would get to decide what is dis-mis-mal, so we must not pretend they exist. They are terms conjured up by the Left.

Silencing the People:

The administration has long been spying and censoring us. The government has no right to do this.

Analysis by CTH

CTH traces the problem back to 2010 and 2011 when Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton tested their power with the Arab Spring and pushed the extremely radical Muslim Brotherhood. They pushed it into Libya and Egypt, destroying Libya with war and propaganda because Gaddafi would have quashed the Brotherhood.

Sundance believes they then conducted “a petri-dish dish experiment. They wanted to see if French culture could be diluted and enhanced with “brotherhood-style” multiculturalism. Hillary and Barry then fine-tuned the mechanics.

Twitter and Facebook supported the protests, he says.

Government propaganda was banned pre-Obama. No longer. Changes to laws now allow it.

In 2012, President Obama signed HR-5736, in addition to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2013. The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act was contained within the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2013. It eased some restrictions so that media produced by the U.S. Agency for Global Media and intended for foreign audiences could be distributed domestically upon request, according to its text

Kanekoa wrote on X:

Emails reveal an alarming level of collusion between DHS/CISA, Stanford University, the Atlantic Council, and Big Tech to create the “Election Integrity Partnership’s” censorship machine.

Graham Brookie of the Atlantic Council’s DFR Labs wrote: “We just set up an election integrity partnership at the request of DHS/CISA.”

A redacted Facebook executive spilled the beans in an email about a call with DHS. It said: “DHS cannot openly endorse the portal.”

Alex Stamos of the Stanford Internet Observatory emailed NextDoor executives: “We already have partnerships with Facebook, Twitter, and Google, and we would love to chat with you and your team.”

They formed an Orwellian election partnership.

Adam Schiff wrote letters on his official Government letterhead demanding YouTube remove content and silence them. pic.twitter.com/Nkz5BLhI9p — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) December 20, 2024

The spying and censorship were weaponized to conceal vaccine side effects:

Barbara Loe Fisher, president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) on censorship : “On November 1st, 2023, I submitted this report on censorship to the US Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. This report is anchored with over 400… pic.twitter.com/x22g2gJuN9 — Camus (@newstart_2024) November 2, 2024

